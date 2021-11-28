Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,807 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 5.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

