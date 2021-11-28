Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 32.3% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $433.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

