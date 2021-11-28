Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.00 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,541.86, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,841 shares of company stock valued at $162,862,156. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

