Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 31.0% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,954,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 76.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $216,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $953.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

