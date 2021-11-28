Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $131.22 and a 52 week high of $278.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

