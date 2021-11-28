U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.26. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $57.50. 4,654,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $71,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

