U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.75

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.75 and last traded at $89.19, with a volume of 1104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

