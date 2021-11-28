UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Heritage Commerce worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $672.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.