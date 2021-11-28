UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,085 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

PAHC opened at $20.88 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $845.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

