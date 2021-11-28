UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Koppers worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $672.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

