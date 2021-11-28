UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,005 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

