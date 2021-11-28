UBS Group Boosts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 304.50

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its target price increased by UBS Group from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of KRDXF opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $192.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.39.
About Kardex
Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.