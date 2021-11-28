UBS Group Boosts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 304.50

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its target price increased by UBS Group from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KRDXF opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $192.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.39.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

