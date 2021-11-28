UBS Group Downgrades alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSRF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

