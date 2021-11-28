UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells $5,771,460.00 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UGI
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
