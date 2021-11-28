UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells $5,771,460.00 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.