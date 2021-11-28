Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.