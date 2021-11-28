Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

