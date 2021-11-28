Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$27.50 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.71.

UNS stock opened at C$24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$24.70.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

