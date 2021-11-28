UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNCRY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

