United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

UUGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

