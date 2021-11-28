UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $439.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.41. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

