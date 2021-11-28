UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 119,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,852,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $205,044,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

