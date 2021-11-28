UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

