UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $700,551.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.