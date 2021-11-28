UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $953.87 million, a P/E ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

