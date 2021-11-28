UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.39). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $12.14 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

