Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million.

Several brokerages have commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,253 shares of company stock worth $7,506,523 in the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 418.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.