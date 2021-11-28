VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $24,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 146,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,453 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $78.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07.

