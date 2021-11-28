Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

