Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Codex DNA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $770,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $4,399,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at about $14,227,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNAY opened at $6.80 on Friday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

DNAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

