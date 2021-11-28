Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Century Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $17.20 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

