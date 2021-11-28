Vanguard Group Inc. Has $750,000 Holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.59% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVCT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

In other American Virtual Cloud Technologies news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 85.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

