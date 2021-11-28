Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $943,000 in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.60 on Friday. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

