Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 6,947 Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFED opened at $31.69 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

