Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $315.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

