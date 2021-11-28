Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $315.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

