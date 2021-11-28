Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $442.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $328.80 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

