Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

