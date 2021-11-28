Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

