Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $224.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.71.

