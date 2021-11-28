Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $422.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

