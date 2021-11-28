Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

