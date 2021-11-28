Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Boosted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

