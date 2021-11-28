Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

