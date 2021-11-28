Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 2121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.84 million and a PE ratio of 0.83.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 107,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

