Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $13.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKTX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 686,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

