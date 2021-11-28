Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.56 ($119.96).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded down €7.75 ($8.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €84.02 ($95.48). 4,319,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($100.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €91.30 and its 200 day moving average is €91.50.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

