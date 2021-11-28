Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.34). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

NYSE SPCE opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 99.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

