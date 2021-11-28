Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,692 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Motus GI worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MOTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.