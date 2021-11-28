Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 3.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.74. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

