Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $1,143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 566.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $250,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $953.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.