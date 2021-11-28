Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Down 96.5% in November

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTTV remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 500,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523,809. Viva Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Get Viva Entertainment Group alerts:

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of entertainment programs. It connects content owners and video distributors to deliver content on televisions, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast and Digital Content Syndication; Direct-To-Consumer Content Subscription and On Demand Content Services; and Consumer Electronic Subscription Sales.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.